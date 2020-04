21:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Health Ministry: People will gain significant weight during lockdown Kan 11 News reports that a Health Ministry document estimates that around half of the country's population will gain 5 to 7 kilograms (11 to 15 pounds) during the lockdown, with people more or less confined to their homes and the immediate environs. ► ◄ Last Briefs