|
20:58
Reported
News BriefsNissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20
India in lockdown, tourists continue to defy regulations
Tourists still in India, from Israel as well as other countries, have been caught breaking the country's strict lockdown laws and have been forced to sign a declaration that they regret their actions.
India imposed strict lockdown laws several weeks ago in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in the nation of 1.3 billion people that is ill equipped to cope with a massive number of infections.
Last Briefs