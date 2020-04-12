Acting mayor of Ramat Gan exposed to virus carrier, in isolation

Acting mayor of Ramat Gan, Liad Ilani, has gone into self-quarantine in his home, after being exposed to a confirmed carrier of coronavirus.

"I acted in accordance with the regulations, and for the entire period I kept at a distance from people when I was out and about, and I held meetings via Zoom, and therefore, even while I am in isolation I will continue to work as normal," Ilani said, without explaining how he managed to come into contact with a virus carrier while following the guidelines.