20:22 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nurse from Barzilai hospital to be honored with torch lighting Yael Vilozhni, a nurse in Center for Prevention of Infection at Barzilai medical center, is to be honored with the lighting of a torch at the celebrations for Israel's 72nd Independence Day at Mount Herzl. ► ◄ Last Briefs