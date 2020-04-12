|
20:11
Reported
News BriefsNissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20
Kahlon to head committee determining policy on returning citizens
PM Netanyahu has given his approval to the appointment of Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon to head the ministerial committee for the policy regarding citizens returning from abroad. Also on the committee are the Ministers of Transportation, Tourism, and the Interior.
Army Radio reports that Kahlon will recommend that the state allow its citizens to return freely, and that the hotels be compensated by the government for hosting them.
Last Briefs