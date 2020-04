20:04 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 IDF to send more soldiers to Beitar Illit, Modi'in Illit The IDF is planning to increase the number of soldiers operating in the haredi cities of Beitar Illit and Modi'in Illit, where the number of those infected with coronavirus is much higher than the average in the rest of the country. ► ◄ Last Briefs