News BriefsNissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20
Report: Likud want clause preventing Gantz from remaining PM for 3 yrs
According to a report in Channel 13 News, the Likud party is demanding that the coalition agreement with Blue & White include a clause preventing the Supreme Court from ending Netanyahu's tenure as prime minister.
The report claims that this clause would prevent Gantz from becoming leader for three consecutive years following the agreement.
Blue & White deny the report.
