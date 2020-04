17:04 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Ambulance overturns in Boro Park, two injured An ambulance overturned in Boro Park, New York, on Motzaei Shabbat [Saturday night]. Hatzalah volunteers rescued two people who were injured from the vehicle and took them to Maimonides hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs