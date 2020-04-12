Police: 26,585 fines for violating lockdown orders

Israel Police report that from the start of the national campaign to stop the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, 176 investigations have been opened against people suspected of violating quarantine orders, and 47 investigations against people suspected of spreading fake news.

88,670 people required to self-isolate have been checked up on, and 26,585 people have been fined for violating lockdown orders. 123 businesses have been shut down after being found open in violation of the law.