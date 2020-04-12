Gesher director: 'Horowitz is delusional'

Director of the Gesher party, Hagai Reznik, responded to statements made by MK Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) on the decision of Gesher head Orly Levy-Abukasis to join the right-wing bloc.

"The words of Horowitz don't really merit a response," he said. "Everyone knows that he is one of those delusional people who are disconnected from reality, who attach themselves to political idols and then attack them when they are disillusioned. And they never recognize their own errors."