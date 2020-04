16:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Flags outside homes of bereaved parents on Memorial Day Reshet Kan Bet reports that due to the prohibition of bereaved families from going to the cemeteries on Israel's Memorial Day, at the time of the siren, volunteers holding an Israeli flag will stand to attention outside the homes of bereaved parents. ► ◄ Last Briefs