16:36 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Chef on IDF base tests positive for virus, 14 workers in isolation A civilian chef working on the IDF base in Tzifrin has contracted coronavirus, Channel 13 News reports. 14 kitchen workers have been ordered to go into isolation. The kitchen is still operating as normal.