16:32 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Motorcycle accident near Beit Shemesh, 17-yr-old moderately injured A 17-year-old youth has been moderately injured in a motorcycle accident in the vicinity of an industrial zone just outside Beit Shemesh. MDA responders and United Hatzalah volunteers provided him with immediate first aid and he was then evacuated to hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs