14:55 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Minister Eli Cohen: 'Pass mandate to Netanyahu' The Economy Minister calls on the President to change his decision and tomorrow at midnight transfer the mandate to assemble the government to the Prime Minister: "It's a vital and immediate interest." ► ◄ Last Briefs