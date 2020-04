14:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Hamas senior: 'Israel will pledge not to arrest freed terrorists' Hamas senior Mahmoud al-Zahar spoke in an interview with Al-Miadin about the possibility of a prisoner deal, saying what is needed is a guarantee from Israel that those prisoners who were previously released will not be rearrested, Kan News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs