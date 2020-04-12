Blue and White: 'Unity efforts continue at this hour as well'

Blue and White responded to the President's statement that Gantz's mandate for government assembly would not be extended and said, "Unity efforts are also ongoing at this time by negotiating teams to complete the legislative annexes required for the agreement that was drafted as early as last week.

"We made it clear to the Likud that we will not allow any violation of the rule of law and the basic principles that we presented. Gantz told Netanyahu in his talk that he is committed to agreeing between them and that it is appropriate to promote the agreement anywhere and anytime, after work on the legislative annexes is completed, to establish a national emergency government as the people of Israel want and need," the party said.