Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Shas MK call for urgent discussion on prices of masks Shas MK Moshe Arbel demanded MK Ofer Shelah hold an urgent discussion of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee on price control of masks. He said that while wearing the masks became mandatory, the market mustn't be left open to gouging consumers.