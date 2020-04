13:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 MK Merav Michaeli: 'Labor Party must not be given to Netanyahu' Knesset Member Merav Michaeli reacted to Orly Levi Abucasis' joining Netanyahu. "Orly Levy finally decided today that she's part of Netanyahu's Rightist bloc. Amir Peretz was wrong when he put her into partnership with the Labor Party. He must not make another mistake and give the Labor party to Netanyahu." ► ◄ Last Briefs