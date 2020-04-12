|
06:31
Reported
News BriefsNissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20
Top PLO official: Annexation will undermine security
Saeb Erekat, Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee, on Saturday warned against the implications of the Israeli government's intention to annex "occupied Palestinian land" in Judea and Samaria.
Speaking to the Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Erekat said that annexing territories in Judea and Samaria by Israel would have devastating consequences for the security and stability of the region and the peace process.
Last Briefs