05:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Biden wins Alaska primary Former US Vice President Joe Biden won the Alaska Democratic Primary, NBC News projected on Saturday night. The primary was scheduled to take place last Saturday, but in person voting was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and mail-in voting was extended to Friday. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs