23:01 Reported News Briefs Nissan 17, 5780 , 11/04/20 Nissan 17, 5780 , 11/04/20 Returning travelers to be isolated in 'coronavirus hotels' Read more At urgent meeting, ministers decide to allow 'rescue' flights into Israel, but place all arrivals in 'coronavirus hotels' for 14 days. ► ◄ Last Briefs