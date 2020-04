19:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 17, 5780 , 11/04/20 Nissan 17, 5780 , 11/04/20 Earthquake hits central California A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook central California on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported. The earthquake's epicenter was 10 kilometers below the surface, and 446 kilometers north of Los Angeles. ► ◄ Last Briefs