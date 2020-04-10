Netanyahu hints at 'gradual release' from lockdown after Passover

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will make every effort to begin the gradual release of certain population sectors from lockdown after Passover concludes next Thursday night. His remarks came in a broadcast to "lone soldiers" or IDF recruits who have immigrated to Israel without their families.

"We very, very much appreciate your service," Netanyahu said, "that even with the coronavirus you continue to guard our borders and our security. These challenges have not gone away but remain with us. You are being asked to do two things: to protect the State of Israel and to protect yourselves. I wish you continued health and strength to keep up the fight, on both the national and personal front."