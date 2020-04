18:27 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 'Keep us old folks in lockdown; let the youngsters go free' Prominent economist and storyteller Shuka Dinur in a video broadcast has urged the government to release young Israelis from lockdown, to rejuvenate the economy, and to leave the older population at home. ► ◄ Last Briefs