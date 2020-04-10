|
18:15
Reported
Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20
Report: Hong Kong lockdown worked, Singapore laxity did not
According to a Bloomberg News report there has been a spike in new COVID-19 cases in Singapore whereas new cases in China remain at a very low level.
This difference has been attributed to the strict measures adopted earlier in China to prevent transmission of the virus compared to Singapore which has been more lax in its approach. Up until a week ago, schools and shops in Singapore were still open although they have since been shut down.
