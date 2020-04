18:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Netanya: 94th Israeli dies from COVID-19 An 80-year-old woman has died from the coronavirus at Laniado Hospital in Netanya. She is the 94th Israeli to die from the disease. ► ◄ Last Briefs