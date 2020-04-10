17:56 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Israeli basketball legend elected to Univ. of Illinois Hall of Fame Israeli basketball legend Tal Brody has been elected to the University of Illiinois Hall of Fame. Brody starred at the university between 1963-65 before making aliyah and playing for the Maccabi Tel Aviv club with whom he won Israel's first European cup as team captain in 1977. At that time, Brody made the famous remark that "We are now on the map and will stay there." ► ◄ Last Briefs