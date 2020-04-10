Report: Health Ministry halts Haddasah's blood plasma treatment plans

The Helath Ministry has put a halt to Hadassah Hospital's collection of blood plasma that would be used in the treatment of coronavirus patients. Plasma has already been collected from two Israelis who contracted the virus on the Japanese "corona ship" and have now recovered.

Director General of Hadassah Professor Zev Rotstein reported to the Prime Minister prior to the Passover holiday on setting up a series of tests for finding coronavirus antibodies in the blood plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients; this plasma would be infused into other patients to help them fight the disease. According to a report from Yisrael Hayom, the Health Ministry has stated that since plasma is "a national resource" the Ministry alone should be involved in its therapeutic use.