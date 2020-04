17:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Hadassah Hospital: 1 COVID-19 patient dies, 2 weaned from ventilators A caronavirus patient at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem who suffered from previous medical conditions has passed away. At the same time, two patients have been taken off ventilators, one of them being a 37-year-old husband whose wife just gave birth to their first child. ► ◄ Last Briefs