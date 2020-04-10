Report: Cannabis smoking increases COVID-19 complications

CNN has reported that smoking marijuana increases complications should you become infected with the coronavirus. This assessment was provided by Dr. Albert Rizzo, pulmonologist and chief medical officer for the American Lung Association.

"What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis," RIzzo explained, "very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause. So, yes, your chance of getting more complications is there."