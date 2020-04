16:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Soldiers punished for COVID-19 violations on Seder night A group of soldiers at an IDF training base have been punished for violation of Health Ministry safety regulations on Seder night. Ten soldiers have been placed in military lockup, dismissed from training, and will no longer be able to serve in combat units. The soldiers' commanding officer has been reprimanded and their company and platoon leaders have been dismissed from their assignments. ► ◄ Last Briefs