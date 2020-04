16:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Report: Police to investigate nursing home neglect of residents Channel 13 reports that the police have opened an investigation into treatment of residents in a Mishan nursing home. The investigation comes in response to families' complaints that their invalid elderly relatives have been subject to neglect. Mishan is the largest network of nursing homes in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs