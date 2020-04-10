|
Hillel Yaffe hospital: Employee contracts virus, 9 staff in isolation
Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera has announced that nine of its staff have gone into isolation due to having been in contact with another staff member who has just tested positive for coronavirus.
The employee was tested at his home by MDA. So far, he has only mild symptoms and is remaining at home.
The hospital stresses that all its employees have been adhering to Health Ministry guidelines.
