Parents of Hadar Goldin remind State of obligation to bring boys back

The father of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, Professor Simcha Goldin, addressed hundreds of people via Zoom and said, "At this time, when [the government] is giving aid to Gaza, we must not forget that it is the State's duty to bring back our sons ... and prove that we do not abandon our soldiers and citizens."

His wife, Leah Goldin, added: "Don't let our enemies control us. Hamas needs the State of Israel now, and so it's time to [use all available means] and bring the boys back."

Hadar Goldin was killed in Operation Protective Edge in 2014, and his body, along with the body of fellow slain soldier Oron Shaul, is still being held by Hamas.