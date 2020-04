13:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Priestly Blessing to be broadcast live on Sunday Due to the current epidemic, the Priestly Blessing [Birkat Kohanim] that traditionally takes place at the Kotel [Western Wall] on the intermediate days of the festival [Hol Hamo'ed] will be of limited format, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines. It will be broadcast live on the webpage of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. ► ◄ Last Briefs