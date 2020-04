10:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Likud, Blue & White have yet to resume negotiations There has been no further contact between the negotiating teams of the Likud and Blue & White parties since they broke off contact before Pesach, other than a telephone call between Netanyahu and Gantz on Erev Pesach [Wednesday]. During the call, the two stated that they would resume their dialogue at a later date. ► ◄ Last Briefs