Philanthropist Shlomo Rechnitz donates $3 million to Mir Yeshiva

Renowned philanthropist Shloma Yehuda Rechnitz has donated $3 million to the Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem, to be distributed to the married men learning there. The sum covers the last two months as well as an additional stipend for Pesach (Passover), Matzav.com reports.

Rechnitz, who lives in Los Angeles, was also one of the main donors to the huge Kimcha d'Pischa operation managed by Rabbi Ephraim Stern which provided 15,000 families in Jerusalem and nearby towns with huge packages of food for Pesach.

Rechnitz said, "It’s easy to write a check when you’re in your comfort zone, but the real nisayon [spiritual challenge] to overcome is in these times, and every genuine baal tzedakah [great charity giver] knows that."

He then added, “Just give, give and give more, and then just sit back and watch more brocha [blessing] just flow right back to you.”