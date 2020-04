09:39 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 2 latest coronavirus victims were from J'lem residential home The two women who passed away last night in Shaarei Zedek Medical Center had been living in the Maon Horim residential home in the Sanhedria neighborhood in Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs