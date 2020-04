00:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Nissan 16, 5780 , 10/04/20 Binyamin Council Head eulogizes Avraham Mintz Binyamin Regional Council Head, Yisrael Gantz, eulogized settlement leader Avraham Mintz who passed away at the age of 90 today. "Avrum, one of the pioneers of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria and a leader of Gush Emunim, was a symbol and inspiration for the entire settlement movement," said Gantz, sending his condolences to Mintz's family members. ► ◄ Last Briefs