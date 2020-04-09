Forecast: Occasional rain in the north and center of the country

Friday: on and off rain in the north and center of the country accompanied by thunderstorms. Winds expected to increase. Temperatures will drop and become colder than usual for this time of year. Slight chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea.

On Saturday, local rainfall still expected in the north and center of the country. Chance of light rainfall in Northern Negev. Will continue to be colder than usual for the time of year. Slight fear of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea area. Rains will weaken during the day.

On Sunday it is expected to be partly cloudy with a rise in temperatures. In the morning there may be drizzle in the north of the country. On Tuesday it is expected to be partly cloudy with a further increase in temperatures.