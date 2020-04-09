|
23:50
Reported
News BriefsNissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20
Nursery staff member diagnosed with coronavirus
An attendant at the nursery of Hadassah Hospital Mt. Scopus has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. An epidemiological investigation has not revealed the source of infection.
Immediately after the discovery, tests were performed for the remainder of the nursery staff with all returning negative so far.
All of the nurse's contacts during the two shifts she worked have been reviewed, and the relevant mothers have entered isolation alongside their infants.
Last Briefs