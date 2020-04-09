|
23:29
Reported
News BriefsNissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20
Radical Left former IDF general removes 'Jewish' from Twitter profile
Radical left activist and Meretz MK Yair Golan removed the word "Jewish" from his Twitter profile after receiving widespread critisicm from members of his party.
He assured activists: "In the future logo, you will not see the term 'Jew,' not because it is not part of my identity, but because I understand that people look at it as if expecting it to be [who we are]. I have no intention of having Druze, Arabs or Circassians saying we are Jews. So don't worry."
Last Briefs