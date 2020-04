23:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20 Nissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20 Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef condemns illegal holding of public prayers Read more Sephardic chief rabbi says those who insist on holding minyanim during current health crisis could have blood on their hands. ► ◄ Last Briefs