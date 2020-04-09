Famed Palmach fighter, Gush Emunim leader passes away

Avraham (Avrum) Mintz, one of the founding fathers of the State of Israel and the Gush Emunim movement, passed away today at the age of 90.

Mintz served as commander of the Palmach's religious department in the flight from Liberia, and took an active role in the Jewish settlement of Judea and Samaria, making his home in Elon Moreh.

Mintz served as a consultant on settlement affairs to the Minister of Housing and held a number of key positions in the development of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.