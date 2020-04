22:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20 Nissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20 Rabbi Yosef Yitzhak against prayer gatherings Rishon LeZion and Sephardic Head Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef ruled against minyanim (prayer gatherings). Rabbi Yosef said participation in such gatherings was tantamount to attempted homicide and that individuals violating the rules were punishable by death. ► ◄ Last Briefs