22:02
Reported
News BriefsNissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20
Anti-Semitic insignia in Hamburg subway
Two stickers were discovered affixed to the windows of the subway train between the Brambeck and St. Pauli stations in Hamburg, Germany. One of the two included a yellow heart with the inscription "I CORONA". The other was in the form of a yellow Star of David and the text: "Coronav virus !!"
The shape and color of one of the stickers embodies the so-called "Jewish star", a badge Jews were forced to wear in Nazi-occupied territories in 1941.
