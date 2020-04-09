|
21:50
Reported
News BriefsNissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20
Netanyahu thanks Indian PM Modi
Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a shipment of the chloroquine medication, known for its ability in helping coronavirus patients, to Israel to assist in the battle against the disease.
"I sincerely thank my good friend Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, for sending the chloroquine medication to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you," said Netanyahu.
