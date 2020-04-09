|
21:44
Nissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20
India to export emergency meds to Israel
Channel 12 reported that substances for producing the drugs Falconvilin, Chloroquin and Hydroxycloroquin arrived in Israel on a special flight.
India emphasized the strategic partnership with Israel, thanks to which this gesture was implemented and said that such materials have yet to be exported elsewhere.
These drugs are also used for treating malaria and autoimmune diseases such as arthritis. They are often given to coronavirus patients in efforts to improve their condition.
