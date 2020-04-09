|
Nissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20
Israel police enforcing health safety measures
Israeli Police reported that within the framework of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, police units in Jerusalem are patrolling the city's neighborhoods.
In the neighborhood of Makor Baruch, officers entered a synagogue were there was a gathering of over 20 individuals contrary to Ministry of Health and police regulations. Congregants were dispersed.
Operations wil continue throughout the Passover holiday to prevent any legal gatherings.
