21:28 Reported News Briefs Nissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20 Nissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20 UK Prime Minister moved out of intensive care A spokesman for Downing Street reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care and back into a general ward at St Thomas' Hospital where he will "receive close monitoring" during his early recovery. ► ◄ Last Briefs